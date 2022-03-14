Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 07th to March 10th, 2022

                Paris, March 14th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 07th to March 10th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 07th to March 10th, 2022 :

  1. Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI07/03/2022FR000012548640206483,9838XPAR
VINCI07/03/2022FR000012548617234484,1843CEUX
VINCI07/03/2022FR00001254862663084,1792TQEX
VINCI07/03/2022FR00001254862933384,2015AQEU
VINCI08/03/2022FR000012548643939984,9212XPAR
VINCI08/03/2022FR000012548618682384,9135CEUX
VINCI08/03/2022FR00001254862955184,9208TQEX
VINCI08/03/2022FR00001254863168184,9414AQEU
VINCI09/03/2022FR000012548634324589,3894XPAR
VINCI09/03/2022FR000012548616010189,3879CEUX
VINCI10/03/2022FR00001254862503088,2702XPAR
      
  TOTAL1 846 20185,8892 

        II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

