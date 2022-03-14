Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

English French

Paris, 14/03/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares





Disclosure of trading in own shares on 7, 8,9,10 and 11 March 2022

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 07 March 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 29.6142 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 09 March 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 30.1612 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 09 March 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 31.3923 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 10 March 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 31.3647 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 11 March 2022 FR0000120503 100,000 31.9219 XPAR

Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-14-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

Attachment