Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

| Source: BOUYGUES BOUYGUES

Paris, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION 
Paris, 14/03/2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares


Disclosure of trading in own shares on 7, 8,9,10 and 11 March 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6307 March 2022FR0000120503100,00029.6142XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6309 March 2022FR0000120503100,00030.1612XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6309 March 2022FR0000120503100,00031.3923XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6310 March 2022FR0000120503100,00031.3647XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6311 March 2022FR0000120503100,00031.9219XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-03-14-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - March 14 of 2022