Aramis Group - Results of the SHARE 2022 plan, the first employee share plan of Aramis Group

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, March 14, 2022

Results of the "SHARE 2022" plan,

the first employee share plan of Aramis Group

SHARE 2022, the capital increase plan for Aramis Group employees, announced on January 28, 2022, was completed on February 21, 2022.

164 eligible employees of the Group subscribed to this plan, either directly or via the Aramis Group company mutual fund, benefiting from a 30% discount, i.e. a subscription price of €9.84 per share and a total subscription of €278,727.84.

This first plan marks Aramis Group's desire to involve the Group's employees in the company's development and the creation of economic value. This operation is part of the existing authorisations voted by the General Meeting of June 7, 2021.

The subscriptions resulted in the issue of 28,326 new shares. At the end of this operation the total number of shares comprising the share capital of Aramis Group is 82,856,671 and the share capital is €1,657,133.42.

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenues of €1.36 billion, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits to its websites. At the end of September 2021, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of 60 agencies and three industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

