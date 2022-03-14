GeoJunxion announces the company has been selected to participate in a consortium to develop a project on autonomous driving – Limited exposure to Ukraine.

English Dutch

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 14 March 2022 – GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to announce it has been selected to participate in a consortium of innovative companies to develop a project on autonomous driving. GeoJunxion will provide HD maps, enriched with various proprietary datasets focused on safety on the road and environmental sustainability. A joint press release with the other project partners will be issued at the start of Q2 2022.

Francesco Altamura, GeoJunxion CBO and Managing Director stated: “The year 2022 continues to progress well, from a business perspective and this project is another example. The project seamlessly fits our mission on safety on the road and environmental sustainability. More information about the project will be disclosed at the beginning of the second quarter of this year.”

GeoJunxion takes this opportunity to inform its stakeholders that it has no material business exposure to the recent events in Ukraine. As of now, there are no active customers, or deliveries due to be received from Ukraine or Russia. GeoJunxion's pipeline of opportunities has very limited exposure towards both countries. GeoJunxion is however exposed to raising inflation rates, as any other Company, due to increased energy and other raw material prices, which may impact the salary & benefit expenses over time.

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customized intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services. GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

