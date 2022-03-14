Arvig to Commit ACAM Funding to Improve Internet Service in 7 Rural Areas

PERHAM, Minn., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig will invest $19.9 million in construction projects to improve internet access and upgrade networks in seven rural Minnesota areas in 2022.



Arvig is entering the sixth year of a 10-year commitment to use its share of funding from the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model (ACAM) to build and improve internet networks in rural areas. This year, crews will service the rural areas of Audubon, Morgan, Parkers Prairie, Perham, Red Del, Vesta and Walnut Grove.

When construction is complete in late fall 2022, residents in these areas will have access to internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second, as well as television and phone service.

“Arvig is pleased to continue this long-term effort to improve internet access in rural Minnesota,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “Arvig is committed to bringing high quality broadband services to these communities in 2022.”

In January 2017, Arvig elected to accept a share of ACAM funding for the next 10 years and will work to systematically build out services to census blocks that have been identified by the FCC.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential internet, television and telephone services. Arvig maintains more than 14,500 miles of fiber throughout Minnesota. For more information, visit arvig.net/acam.

Media Contact:

Lisa Greene, Director, Marketing & Customer Experience

Arvig | 150 Second Street SW

218.346.8294 | Lisa.Greene@arvig.com