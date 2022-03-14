BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Volt Information Sciences, Inc (NYSE American - VOLT), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE - WLL), Intricon Corporation (Nasdaq - IIN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Volt Information Sciences, Inc (NYSE American - VOLT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Volt will be acquired by Vega Consulting, Inc. (“Vega”), an affiliate of ACS Solutions. Volt shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of Volt owned. The investigation concerns whether the Volt Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Vega is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/volt-information-sciences-inc-nyse-american-volt/.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE - WLL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Whiting shareholders will receive 0.5774 Oasis shares plus $6.25 in cash for each share of Whiting owned, representing an implied merger consideration of approximately $91.53 per share. Upon completion of the transaction, Whiting shareholders will own approximately 53% of the combined company, while Oasis shareholders will own 47% of the combined company. Also, in connection with the closing of the transaction, Oasis shareholders will receive a special dividend of $15.00 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Whiting Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution in shares in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/whiting-petroleum-corporation-nyse-wll/.

Intricon Corporation (Nasdaq - IIN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Intricon will be acquired by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Altaris”). Intricon shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of Intricon stock they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Intricon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Altaris is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $28.16 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/intricon-corporation-nasdaq-iin/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.