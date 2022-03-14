The Blood Connection to Support Ukrainian Relief Efforts through Blood Donors

Piedmont, SC, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world watches the devastating attacks on Ukraine by Russian forces, The Blood Connection (TBC), your community blood center, is offering community blood donors a way to help relief efforts for Ukrainians in need. On March 15 and 16, The Blood Connection will donate $5 to United Help Ukraine for every blood donor who gives in a donation center. While TBC is not able to support blood needs overseas, this is one way that donors can make a positive impact on those in crisis.

United Help Ukraine is a volunteer-based non-profit organization focused on helping Ukrainian citizens in need. Their efforts focus on four areas: medical supplies; personal protective, medical, and survival equipment; humanitarian aid; and raising awareness. The organization collects both physical and monetary donations, and distributes those to people displaced within Ukraine, people of Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion, and families of those wounded or killed during the crisis in Ukraine.

“We at The Blood Connection, like the rest of the world, are saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and share our support for those impacted. We know members of our communities are looking for ways to help, and we hope our donors will take this opportunity to double the impact of their donation, by donating blood in support of United Help Ukraine,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection.

The Blood Connection operates thirteen donation centers across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. In addition to the $5 donation made in honor of their donation, blood donors between March 15 and arch 16 will receive a $20 eGift card as a “thank you” for their time. To find a center, go to thebloodconnection.org/centers or call 864-255-5000. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 100 hospitals within South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.