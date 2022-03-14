Announcing the 2022 Kehillah Spring Event:

Palo Alto, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us outdoors for a casual and fun afternoon of live music by Tom Romero, games such as Trivia and live Wordle, wonderful prizes including a chance to win free tuition, and complimentary food and drink. It has been too long since we have celebrated our connectedness. Don’t miss this special spring event.

When: Sunday, Apr 10, 2022

Time: 1:30-3:30 pm

Where: Kikar Kehillah, 3900 Fabian Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303

You are invited! Grandparents, Parents, Faculty and staff, Board members, and Alumni!

