Announcing the 2022 Kehillah Spring Event:

“Spring Is In the Air!”

| Source: Kehillah Jewish High School Kehillah Jewish High School

Palo Alto, California

Palo Alto, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us outdoors for a casual and fun afternoon of live music by Tom Romero, games such as Trivia and live Wordle, wonderful prizes including a chance to win free tuition, and complimentary food and drink. It has been too long since we have celebrated our connectedness. Don’t miss this special spring event.

When:  Sunday, Apr 10, 2022

 

Time:  1:30-3:30 pm

 

Where:  Kikar Kehillah, 3900 Fabian Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303

 

You are invited! Grandparents, Parents, Faculty and staff, Board members, and Alumni!

