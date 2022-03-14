Bluewater Acquisition Corp. and VM Agritech Limited Jointly Announce Termination of Qualifying Transaction

CALGARY, Alberta and LONDON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluewater Acquisition Corp. (TSX-V:BAQ.P) ("BAQ") and VM Agritech Limited ("VMA") jointly announce that their proposed Qualifying Transaction (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSX-V")) has terminated due to unfavourable market conditions. For more information about the proposed Qualifying Transaction, see the news releases of BAQ dated February 3, 2022, January 20, 2021, and October 26, 2021.



About BAQ

BAQ is a Capital Pool Company (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX-V). BAQ has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. The principal business of BAQ is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

About VMA

VMA is a private limited company existing under the laws of England and Wales that has developed and patented a solubilized copper-zinc phosphite complex that has the potential to kill pathogenic fungi in plants directly while also potentially triggering a plant's immune system to defend itself against further fungal attacks.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information about BAQ, please contact:

Mike Sapountzoglou

President, CEO, and CFO

306945226000

For more information about VMA, please contact:

Chris Wightman

Executive Chairman

01844201401