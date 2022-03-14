Luxury Cigar Market [2022-2030] Size to Worth Around US$ 25.26 Bn by 2030 | Premium Brands, Market Trends, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional and Global Industry Forecast - The Brainy Insights

Dallas, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global luxury cigar market is expected to grow from USD 12.84 Billion in 2021 to USD 25.26 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The cigar is a bundle of fermented and dried tobacco leaves rolled into a cylindrical form for smoking, and it is considered a big roll of tobacco covered in a tobacco leaf. In contrast, a cigarillo is a more extended, tinier cigar form. Tobacco leaves are dried, fermented, and then tightly proceeded in variable sizes, thicknesses, and lengths. Cigarillos and cigars have achieved prestige based on their increased nicotine content, especially high-dose nicotine customers.



Luxury cigars in emerging markets like Russia, China, and the Middle East extend quickly, and almost all markets beyond Europe are expanding. In China, premium cigars have the distinction of holding a high development stream.



The rise of the luxury cigar market is fast in developed countries, like the US. The international market is anticipated to notice a considerable increase in the future, attributable to the expanding numbers of premium hotels with luxury lounges. For instance, London’s DUKES Hotel invites its luxury-adoring visitors to the cigar and cognac garden. However, smoking preference has also become famous among young adults, pushing the need for cigars and cigarillos. One of the advanced tactics used by tobacco businesses is to find out customer thinking on cigarillos and cigars and to find out the multiple selected tastes by the consumers. To lure more customers, the tobacco manufacturers decreased the length of cigars to make them look like a cigarette and raised various tastes.



Key players operating in the global luxury cigar market are Altadis, Fuente Marketing Ltd., General Cigar, Gran Habano Cigars, Gurkha Cigar Group, Mayan Import, Regius Cigars Ltd., Rocky Patel Premium Cigars, Swisher and The Villiger Group to enhance their market position in the global luxury cigar market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• Nat Sherman International, a wholly owned assistant of Altria Group Inc., declared to establish two latest limited-edition cigars at IPCPR 2019. It can be seen as the organization’s reaction to catching the fast-expanding cigar market.

• In June 2019, El Artista Cigars established new cigars underneath the Buffalo TEN label, which declares to deliver more good tobacco grades with stunning packaging.



By 2030, the online segment is likely to dominate the market.



The distribution channel segment is divided into offline and online. By 2030, the online segment is likely to dominate the market. The online mode is considered an essential part of the distribution channel because a peak in the number of electronic commerce websites delivering luxury products worldwide is expected to expand the development of this segment. Likewise, prominent players such as Gurkha Cigar Group, JR Cigars, and Rocky Patel Premium Cigars have launched their online forum to support luxury cigars to global consumers.



The hand rolled segment led the market with a market share of 64.26% and a market value of around 8.26 billion in 2021.



The type of segment is divided into machine rolled and hand rolled. The hand rolled segment led the market with a market share of 64.26% and a market value of around 8.26 billion in 2021. Hand-rolled cigars are created of handcrafted products and more increased quality tobacco, which support improve the product's taste. Request for hand-rolled luxury cigars is forced by a rise in cigar lounges at auctions, online cigar platforms, and luxury hotels.



The male smoker’s segment will account for a considerable share of the luxury cigar market over the forecast period.



The application segment includes female smokers and male smokers. During the forecast period, the male smoker’s segment will account for a considerable share of the luxury cigar market. The rise in males using deadly tobacco products is due to countries with the highest consumption per person, mainly in Europe. Worldwide, one in three male and one in five female smokers consume 20 or more cigarettes in one day.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Luxury Cigar Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



North America region emerged as the largest market for the global luxury cigar market with a market share of 35.7% and a market value of around 4.59 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the luxury cigar market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The US luxury cigar market was estimated on past data and rose during the assessment years. The requirement for a luxury cigar is persistent in the following couple of years, as several end-use enterprises make a gradual comeback in the region.



About the report:



The global luxury cigar market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



