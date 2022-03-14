English French

Pixium Vision convenes a Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on April 19, 2022

Paris, France, March 14, 2022 – 19:00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today that it will hold a combined general meeting of shareholders (CGM) at 10:00 CET on April 19, 2022 at Pixium Vision’s headquarter office. The meeting will take place in person.

Pixium Vision is calling this Combined General Meeting to seek approval from shareholders to obtain the necessary financial authorizations to give all the opportunities for the Company to secure appropriate funding for its clinical activities and upcoming commercial structure and for the pursuing of its strategic ambitions. The Company is evaluating several future financing options and investigating the best funding opportunities.

Information and documents relating to this General Meeting will be available on the Company's website as from the convening of the shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The Company will probably review the calendar of its Annual Shareholders Meeting already set on June 1, 2022.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision ; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Contacts

Pixium Vision

Offer Nonhoff

Chief Financial Officer

investors@pixium-vision.com

+33 1 76 21 47 68 Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49 Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 76 735 01 31

Disclaimer:

This press release may expressly or implicitly contain forward-looking statements relating to Pixium Vision and its activity. Such statements are related to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could lead actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements to differ materially from Vision Pixium results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Pixium Vision provides this press release as of the aforementioned date and does not commit to update forward looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For a description of risks and uncertainties which could lead to discrepancies between actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements and those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" (“Facteurs de risques”) section of the Company’s 2020 Financial Report, available on the website of the Company (www.pixium-vision.com).

Attachment