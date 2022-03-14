AstroSwap and World Mobile Join Forces to Further Connect Billions of People in Africa and Beyond

TALLINN, Estonia, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstroSwap is the latest decentralized exchange (DEX) built purposely to make the Cardano ecosystem tradeable. The DEX is powered by Wagyuswap and has been incubated by Bluezilla.vc.

The AstroSwap team has been bridging over and listing Cardano native tokens through the Swapz Bridge - another of AstroSwap partners. In addition, several liquidity farms and several staking pools have been made available to traders. The AstroSwap team continues to push towards making the Cardano ecosystem tradable with much higher speeds and lower transaction costs.

Astronaut Yuri stated:

"It is definitely breathtaking to see this many Cardano tokens being traded on the exchange. Our bridge and the order execution speed are true innovations. We are excited to add the World Mobile Token to the long list of Cardano tokens listed on AstroSwap."

The World Mobile Token (WMT) is the ultimate utility token behind the World Mobile network which brings tremendous innovation via the sharing economy and blockchain technology and aims to connect the unconnected.

The network will start its rollout in East Africa and will include developing communities all across the African continent. World Mobile is the first telecoms network run by the people for the people. World Mobile Token is a native asset on the Cardano blockchain, and its primary role is to power the sharing economy and reward all users on the World Mobile network. All transactions generated on the network will be rewarded in WMT to node operators and stakers to Earth Nodes once mainnet is live.

Transactions on the network are generated via calls, text messages, streaming, internet browsing or by using any other value-added services such as healthcare, insurance, micro-loans and more offered through the World Mobile service.

Zachary Vann, Head of token at World Mobile Token stated:

"We are excited about our partnership with AstroSwap; we believe their unique Layer 2 solution on the Velas blockchain will allow traders to acquire the World Mobile Token on its functioning and stable DEX. In addition, we believe the integration of MetaMask will allow the WMT holders to truly unlock our token's cross-chain potential, bringing World Mobile Token into multi-chain ecosystems."

The AstroSwap DEX is built for the Cardano blockchain; however, this is done through a cross-chain, layer 2 solution. The DEX uses the Velas infrastructure, which boasts EVM compatibility (Ethereum Virtual Machine). The Velas blockchain has recorded transaction speeds of up to 75,000 TPS, making the DEX fast, efficient and affordable.

Additionally, users are able to bridge Cardano native tokens between Cardano and Velas via Swapz, a multi-chain bridge (for more details see the bridge tutorials) that links EVM and non-EVM tokens by locking liquidity on one side and minting tokens on the other, thus allowing for liquidity to be added into the AstroSwap liquidity pools, earn users astronomical rewards through their LP farming function.

