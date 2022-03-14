Custom Cycling Jersey Designs 2022 - USA Collection Men Women and Team Kits Launched

Lincoln, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln, Nebraska -

Lincoln, Nebraska-based Champion System USA is a company that is widely recognized as a leader when it comes to activewear. Its fully customizable Apex collection of cycling jerseys is quickly gaining popularity. The new custom cycling jerseys are great for both individuals and teams and include the benefits of low minimum orders, fast delivery, and a lifetime guarantee for any damage. For more information visit: https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys

With this latest release, Champion System’s customers get pro-grade aerodynamic attire for cycling races that can be fully customised. Excellent design support is also available for this sportswear line and each project is fully adaptable to ensure that the vision the customer has in mind when they place the order is realized. Besides being fully customizable, these new custom cycling jerseys are made affordable thanks to a simplified ordering process that features no cost for setup, revisions, color changes, or printing placement. Customers also need no artistic experience at all to create a bespoke biking jersey design thanks to Champion System USA’s unique design concept library which allows a client to choose a base design and then tailor it with the right style and imagery features to meet their requirements.

As previously announced, there are many features that are making the custom cycling jerseys so popular. It all starts with the proprietary ‘GLIDE’ fabric they are constructed from, which allows the front and rear panels of these custom bike jerseys to dry quickly while also providing UV 50+ protection at the same time. These unique jerseys also have added highly breathable ‘OZONE’ fabric on the sleeves and side panels to enhance temperature regulation and fit. It’s a fabric combination that makes for a fast and comfortable ride for bikers in different weather and trekking condition

The revolutionary custom MTB jersey in particular has a cut that is enhanced by a set-in sleeve placed across the Apex range and silicone front and rear grippers that hold each jersey firmly in place while riding. Even the jersey’s pocket design has been constructed with much input from riding enthusiasts. That’s why they have a built-in waterproof “stuff” pocket, reinforced rear pockets, and added reflective safety strips on each of the rear pockets. Each jersey can also be made from a virtually unlimited color selection thanks to the help of the company’s online ordering system, a custom ordering system that gives customers complete flexibility when it comes to cycling jersey design. This is a feature that allows jerseys that are ordered for a riding team to fully showcase their brand while also catering to the mix-and-match needs of other purchasers.

Cait Dumas-Hein, company spokesperson for Champion System USA, says, “Between the cutting-edge construction techniques and top-of-the-line fabrics, our new Apex Collection of customizable biking jerseys is truly made to promote the fastest cycling performances. Better yet, this can now be done for a price that will not break the bank.” She also added that on-time delivery is guaranteed and even though these jerseys are highly customizable, they still always ship within 4 to 5 weeks.

https://youtu.be/LbiMkEV2hlo

This company which has been an industry leader in the custom apparel space in Europe for well over 15-years is pleased to now be able to offer its latest custom cycling jerseys, running outfits, triathlete gear, and other fitness apparel to US customers. More information on these fully customizable and well-designed custom cycling kits can be found at: https://champ-sys.com/

###

For more information about Champion System USA, contact the company here:



Champion System USA

Cait Dumas-Hein

+1-402-875-6583

caitlind@champ-sys.com

603 Van Dorn St, Ste D,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68502,

United States

