Westwood One Expands Audio Coverage of NCAA Women’s Championships

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will expand its coverage of NCAA Women’s Championship events. For the first time, both the Women’s Frozen Four and the Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship will be broadcast nationally on radio. Westwood One’s women’s coverage will also include the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament featuring every game from the Sweet Sixteen through the Final Four and National Championship Game, as well as every game of the Women’s College World Series. Fans can access all the action on AM/FM radio, on SiriusXM, via TuneIn, through The Varsity Network app, on Alexa-enabled devices, and online at westwoodonesports.com.



Upcoming women’s coverage will include:

HOCKEY

Women’s Frozen Four @ State College, Pennsylvania

Announcers: Brian Tripp and Kendall Coyne Schofield

Semifinals Friday, March 18: Game One: 3:15 p.m. ET Game Two: 6:45 p.m. ET

National Championship Sunday, March 20: 3:45 p.m.



BASKETBALL

Women’s Sweet Sixteen to the National Championship

Sweet Sixteen Friday, March 25: 6:45 p.m. ET Saturday, March 26: 11:15 a.m. ET

Elite Eight Sunday, March 27: 6:45 p.m. ET Monday, March 28: 6:45 p.m. ET

Women’s Final Four @ Minneapolis, Minnesota Friday, April 1: 6:30 p.m. ET

National Championship Game @ Minneapolis, Minnesota Sunday, April 3: 7:45 p.m. ET Announcers: Ryan Radtke, Debbie Antonelli, and Krista Blunk





LACROSSE

Semifinals and National Championship @ Baltimore, Maryland

Semifinals Friday, May 27: 2:45 p.m. ET

National Championship Sunday, May 29: 11:45 a.m. ET (Subject to change)



SOFTBALL

Women's College World Series @ Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Announcers: Ryan Radtke and Leah Amico

Preliminary Games June 2 -6

Best of Three Championship Series June 8 - 10



Westwood One is the exclusive broadcast radio, digital audio, distribution, and licensing partner for the NCAA Championships. Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of NCAA March Madness® on multiple platforms since 2005.

NCAA, Final Four, Frozen Four, and Women’s College World Series are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

