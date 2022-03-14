Transwestern and Make-A-Wish reignite national partnership.

HOUSTON, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern, an integrated commercial real estate services, development and investment management firm, has selected Make-A-Wish® as its national philanthropic partner for the second time, recommitting its support in creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“A culture of giving and service to others are among the hallmarks of the Transwestern organization, and we are most inspired when united in support of a shared goal,” said Larry Heard, CEO of Transwestern. “Make-A-Wish’s commitment to enhance the lives of critically ill children is a wonderful mission to fully support. Seeing the positive impact within our local communities resonated with team members, and that is why we chose to renew our partnership. We look forward to granting even more wishes for children nationwide.”

Transwestern will fulfill its commitment through a series of events and campaigns at the national and local levels. Funds raised from local events will be directed to the market’s Make-A-Wish chapter.

From 2016 to 2019, Transwestern raised more than $550,000 for Make-A-Wish through creative fundraising efforts, granting 52 wishes across the country. Examples include a national March Madness tournament and food trucks at Transwestern-managed properties to local fundraisers involving flocks of flamingos, Mother’s Day plants and yoga classes. In addition, Blue Friday, a signature “holiday” that gives a nod to Transwestern’s blue logo, provided team members the opportunity to enjoy a Friday afternoon off in exchange for a financial donation.

“When a wish comes true, it creates strength, hope and transformation,” said LuAnn Bott, vice president of revenue partnerships and services at Make-A-Wish America. “Transwestern’s gift and generosity directly impacts the lives of children battling critical illnesses, reinforcing the value that donors play in helping fulfill our vision to grant the wish of every eligible child.”

Building upon its previous efforts, Transwestern has incorporated Make-A-Wish’s Employee Giving program in its new partnership, offering team members an opportunity to donate an ongoing or one-time gift through payroll deduction. Additional fundraising strategies include on-site activities at Transwestern-managed properties, and events with clients, partners and friends of the firm.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Transwestern

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, and investment management. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

Attachments