(ELMS) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Electric Last Mile Solutions Class Action Lawsuit

According to the complaint, on February 1, 2022, the Company issued a press release entitled “Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Leadership Transition and Financial Update,” which disclosed (i) changes to the Company’s leadership and (ii) that certain of the Company’s financial statements needed restatement. Among other things, the press release reported that James Taylor “has resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board” and that Jason Luo “resigned from his position as Executive Chairman of the Board.” The press release further disclosed that these departures “follow an investigation conducted by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors.”

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the ELMS class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the ELMS class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

