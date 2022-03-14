Protenus Wins 2022 Great Place to Work-Certified Award for 3rd Consecutive Year

BALTIMORE, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protenus, a healthcare compliance analytics platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to reduce risk in America''s leading health systems, today announced that it won a Great Place to Work® certification award for the third year in a row. Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, Certification confirms at least seven out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Protenus. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We're so excited to be Great Place to Work-Certified for the third straight year," says Joi Smith, Vice President of People Operations at Protenus. "Our strong company culture focusing on a healthy work/life balance empowers our employees to deliver the best results to our customers. The emphasis we place on creating and maintaining this culture has allowed us to attract and retain highly engaged, talented people."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best WorkplacesTM in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For AllTM.

To learn more about why Protenus has earned the Great Place to Work® certification and to view open opportunities, please visit https://www.protenus.com/careers/.

