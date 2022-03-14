Performance Inspired Continues Its Charity Commitment - Focusing on Ukraine

WARRENDALE, Pa., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Inspired (PI) announced today that beginning Monday, March 14, and continuing through March 20, all Performance Inspired net profits on PI-Nutrition.com will go to UNICEF to help Ukraine's children and families with the supplies they need. "We are sickened by the military attacks against the proud people of Ukraine. However, we are so inspired by their courage and tenacity. We are looking for ways to help," said Sheila Phillips, chief operating officer.

In addition to the donation that Performance Inspired is contributing from its web sales, the company is also working with its retail partners to find additional ways to support the people of Ukraine based on product sales at their partner locations. Charity is an important mission for PI. Year-round, Performance Inspired is proud to contribute 2% and more of net profits to charity.

"While the needless Russian attacks continue against the suffering people of Ukraine, we continue to be shocked, sickened, and outraged by this senseless humanitarian crisis. The Performance Inspired ownership group is finding ways to help the strong and brave people of Ukraine," said Tom Dowd, co-founder and CEO.

"The Russian attacks against Ukraine are heartbreaking. Everyone, including myself, at Performance Inspired supports the people of Ukraine and looks forward to offering assistance the best we can," added Bryson DeChambeau, investor in PI.

About Performance Inspired Nutrition:

Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, Performance Inspired Nutrition is one of the nation's fastest-growing active-lifestyle nutrition companies catering to both professional and everyday athletes with clean, robust, all-natural nutritional products. Mark Wahlberg and Tom Dowd started Performance Inspired Nutrition to inspire people to live a more active, healthy lifestyle with 50+ SKUs of all-natural nutritional support products. PI's mission priority is to serve the community by giving back through its charity commitment. In 2021, major PGA champion and professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau joined the Performance Inspired investor team. Follow @PerformInspired on Twitter & IG and Performance Inspired Nutrition on Facebook. Performance Inspired Nutrition can be found internationally and in major U.S. retailers such as Walmart.com, select Walmart stores, Hy-Vee, AAFES, HEB, NEXCOM, and Amazon. Additional local retailers can be found on the PI-Nutrition.com website.

Media Contact: Karen Holzer - Karen@PI-Nutrition.com | Phone: (724) 741-0471

