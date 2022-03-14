Chorus Makes Significant Acquisition in Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chorus SmartSecure, a Birmingham-based security and smart home technology provider, announced the acquisition of Builder Systems Group (BSG), a large smart home and security provider in the San Antonio and Austin, Texas markets. The acquisition marks the first movement of Chorus outside its current markets in Alabama and Florida.

Rob Hardman, president of Chorus SmartSecure, said, "This is a big day for Chorus. We've worked hard to identify like-minded, customer-obsessed companies in our industry, and that's exactly what we found with BSG." Hardman added, "Moving into these high-growth markets in Texas fits perfectly with our strategic long-term strategic plan to become a premier smart home security provider."

BSG owner Ronnie Evans said, "Chorus has a powerful vision for the future in the smart home security business. I'm excited for how this opportunity allows us to better serve our customers in Texas and beyond and for the opportunity it provides the amazing team we've assembled."

The acquisition will significantly increase the company's customer base across its service territories. The companies will continue to operate under the separate names as Chorus and BSG, respectively. BSG will maintain its offices in San Antonio and Austin, and the company will retain all positions, and Jim Davis, current president of BSG, will continue in his current role leading the team. Find out more at callchorus.com.

About Chorus:

Chorus SmartSecure is a Birmingham-based security and smart home technology company that believes in delivering world-class service to every customer, every time. Backed by Key 7 Investment, its mission is to become the leading provider of security and smart home technology across the company. Chorus is also an exclusive partner of Alabama Power Company and its Smart Neighborhood Builder Program.

