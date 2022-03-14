Hartman REIT Named Houston’s 2021 Top Transacting Firm by CoStar Group

Houston, TX, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoStar Group, Inc. (CoStar™), a leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, announced the CoStar™ 2021 POWERBROKER™ Top Firm Winners. Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc. (Hartman), a Texas based commercial real estate firm with $809M in assets under management, came out on top in the Houston, Texas market for closing the highest transaction volume in commercial real estate deals for 2021.

This is one of three recent awards that the firm has picked up from CoStar who also recognized Hartman for having the 'Most in Demand' for Texas office leasing, having received nearly 400,000 online digital views of its available office spaces for lease on Loopnet.com. Hartman Vice President of Leasing, Kacie Skeen, won a separate POWERBROKER ™ award for Q4 2021.

Greater Houston is home to a rapidly growing and highly competitive commercial real estate market. It is recognized as "the Silicon Bayou" for its influx of interest in green tech, biotech and information technology industries, drawing an increasing number of new businesses to the metroplex each day.

Commenting on the coveted award, the firm's EVP of Leasing, Richard Maloof, shared, "We had a record year in 2021 and leased up one million square feet of predominately class B suburban office space. We achieved this in the shadows of the pandemic, under the toughest of market conditions. Nobody can say class B office is out of favor here in Houston, we have proved that there is a tremendous appetite for it, especially in the types of suburban properties we specialize in.”

The firm hangs its hat on what it describes as its dedication to tenant white-glove service, which includes services such as offering a coordinator to assist new tenants with their moves, having daily tenant check-ins at their suites to ensure satisfaction, and placing on-site property management and engineering teams at each property for immediate tenant support. The firm recently scored 69.3 on its latest Net Promoter Score® (NPS) survey, once again placing the firm in the top tier of all commercial real estate firms worldwide.

Other notable aspects of the firm’s offerings that underpin its success are flexible lease terms, move-in ready spaces, great building amenities and the newly launched BIZSUITES; a single-office model designed with affordability and flexibility in mind for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

"We have the highest performing leasing team in Texas. The velocity of leasing activity that they brought in last year was astonishing. I am so proud of them!" shared Al Hartman, President, and CEO.

To learn more about leasing commercial real estate in Houston, San Antonio, or DFW (Dallas Fort Worth), please contact a Hartman leasing agent at 800.880.2212 or visit www.hi-reit.com.

