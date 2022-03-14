Clover Health Hires Joseph Martin as General Counsel

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced the appointment of Joseph Martin as General Counsel, effective March 14, 2022. Martin will serve on Clover’s management team and will report to Vivek Garipalli, Chief Executive Officer of Clover.



“Joseph’s extensive public company experience across multiple industries, working as a world-class general counsel and leading teams at distinguished law firms, will benefit Clover as we continue to scale and expand into new areas and advance toward our mission to improve every life,” said Garipalli.

Before joining Clover, Martin served as General Counsel for Steel Partners Holdings, a global diversified holding company, where he oversaw the legal, compliance and risk management functions. Throughout his career he has held numerous legal and compliance-focused positions at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. He received his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley, and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

“Healthcare is such an important part of the American economy, and the industry’s impact on every person in the country has become abundantly more clear as we’ve lived through a pandemic. I wholeheartedly believe in Clover’s mission and am excited to join a company that’s so focused on improving people’s lives,” said Martin.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and the infrastructure for physicians to participate in value-based care. Clover’s corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

