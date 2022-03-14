Dave to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 21, 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE) (“Dave” or the “Company”), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released after the market close on Monday, March 21, 2022. Dave will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results at 5:00pm ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Jason Wilk, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kyle Beilman, Chief Financial Officer.



The conference call will be webcast live from Dave’s investor relations website at https://investors.dave.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Dave

Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave's financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

