14 March 2022

Convening of the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting on 12 May 2022

EDF's Board of Directors held on 14 March, decided to convene a Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, which will meet on 12 May at 10:00 in the morning, at Salle Pleyel, and decided on the draft resolutions that will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders’ Meeting1.

The Board of Directors decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting:

the allocation of the net income of the financial year ended on 31 December 2021 and the setting of the ordinary dividend at €0.58 per share. Given the interim dividend already paid on 2 December 2021 in the amount of €0.30 per share, the balance of the ordinary dividend to be distributed in respect of the financial year ending on 31 December 2021 would amount to €0.28 per share. Each shareholder will have the possibility to opt for the payment of the balance of the dividend in new shares of the Company;





the appointment, upon proposal of the French State pursuant to Ordinance no. 2014-948 of 20 August 2014, of Mrs. Delphine Gény-Stephann, consultant and company director, as director for a three-year period, following the decision of Mrs. Véronique Bédague-Hamilius to resign as director with effect upon the Shareholders’ Meeting of 12 May 2022;





the renewal of financial delegations expiring in 2022 to authorize the Board of Directors to carry out, at its sole initiative within the limits of some increased ceilings, various financial transactions involving the issuance of ordinary shares or securities giving access to the share capital or granting entitlement to the allocation of debt securities, with or without preferential subscription right of the shareholders.





The Company intends to submit to the Board of Directors a capital increase reserved for employees and retirees who are members of the EDF Group Savings Plan, with no preferential subscription rights, if market conditions allow it, on the basis of the resolutions proposed to this Shareholders’ Meeting.

In addition, as part of the dialogue with EDF shareholders, the Board also decided to consult them at this Shareholders’ Meeting on the Group's climate transition plan (Say on Climate) which is available on the Company's website www.edf.fr/agm.

1 The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting are published on the company's website, www.edf.fr/agm, and the notice for this Meeting will be published in the Balo of 18 March 2022

