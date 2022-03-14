Consequence to Launch 15th Anniversary Celebration as Part of Brooklyn Bowl's 3rd Annual SXSW Family Reunion

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consequence (https://consequence.net) today announces its full lineup of curated performances as part of the third annual "Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion" at South by Southwest on March 18. Taking place at Austin's Empire Control Room & Garage, the all-day event will serve as the official launch of Consequence's 15th anniversary celebration, Consequence: 15 Years of Sound. RSVP now at BrooklynBowlFamilyReunion.com.

Split into day and night parties, the event will highlight rising and established artists that are all tied to the Consequence story - including a number Consequence Artist of the Month honorees. Taking place from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the day program will feature sets from Ezra Furman, Pom Pom Squad, Geese, and Midlake. The night party will take over beginning at 8:00 p.m. with performances by Barrie, Katy Kirby, S.G. Goodman, Claud, Laundry Day, and a DJ set from The Range. Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion 2022 partners include Crown Royal, MiiR, Ernie Ball, PAX, Liquid Death and more.

"It's been three long years, but we're glad to be back at SXSW and partnering with our friends at Brooklyn Bowl and Relix Media to stage another edition of the Family Reunion," says Consequence's Publisher and Founder, Alex Young. "Our team has curated an excellent lineup of exciting young artists, and I couldn't think of a better way to kick off a year full of live events and content series celebrating our 15th anniversary."

Peter Shapiro, Publisher of Relix and Co-Founder of Brooklyn Bowl, said: "The world needs live music more than ever following the past two years and we can't wait to bring the good vibes of the Bowl back to SXSW. This is why we do what we do."

In addition to the great live music, The Relix Roadie & Artist Lounge will return to support the hardworking people essential to making each show happen — artists, techs, crew, and the live music industry.

Plus, attendees will have the opportunity to enter an exclusive giveaway featuring a backpack full of Consequence merchandise and an assortment of CBD products (including items from the GWAR: Bud of Gods and Rome and Duddy collaborations), as well as receive a discount at the Consequence Shop. Keep a lookout for scannable QR codes throughout the venue (printed on eco-friendly hemp paper) for your chance to win.

This event will be just the beginning of a year-long celebration of Consequence: 15 Years of Sound, so stay tuned for further announcements throughout 2022.

Consequence (formerly known as Consequence of Sound) is an independent digital publication featuring news, editorials, and reviews, covering the worlds of music, movies, television, and more. Established in 2007, Consequence is visited by more than 6 million unique visitors monthly and ranks among the most visited and engaged digital pop culture publications. Consequence is partnering with musicians to create exclusive CBD product lines.

