The Plumbing Life Saver Reveals Common Signs It's Time to Call a Plumber

SYDNEY, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the premier plumber Port Stephens wide, The Plumbing Life Saver says there are a range of hidden signs of plumbing problems which homeowners should be aware of. Knowing how to spot the warning signs can help to avoid a major issue down the track.

According to The Plumbing Life Saver, low water pressure can be more than just an annoyance and could in fact be an indication that there is something clogging the pipes. If the water pressure in the house suddenly dips, it's best to call in the professionals.

Another warning sign of potential plumbing issues is a slow draining sink or shower. While this can be caused by debris including hair or soap scum, if all the pipes in the house are slow to drain, there could be a clog in the main sewer line, which is considered a plumbing emergency and it's best to call in the leaders specialising in blocked drains Port Stephens wide.

The Plumbing Life Saver says brown spots on the ceiling are more than just unsightly and could be a warning sign of a water leak above. Before repairing the ceiling, it's imperative to have a plumber locate the source of the leak and fix that first.

Aside from the sound of rushing water, pipes should be fairly quiet, says The Plumbing Life Saver. A rattling sound in the pipes, particularly right after shutting off a valve could be what's referred to as "water hammer." When the flow of water abruptly stops or changes direction, a shock wave is created which can lead to banging noises. The Plumbing Life Saver says possible causes include high water pressure, poorly secured pipes or flooded air chambers.

Other potential signs of plumbing issues in the home include a frequently clogged toilet or gurgling toilet and peeling or cracked paint in the bathroom. Additionally, rising water bills are usually a sign that there is a major leak occurring, says The Plumbing Life Saver. Calling a plumber to investigate for leaks is the best course of action for homeowners.

As the plumbing experts specialising in blocked drains and hot water Port Stephens wide, The Plumbing Life Saver offers affordable 24/7 plumbing service.

Related Images











Image 1: plumber









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment