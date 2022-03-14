Institutional Investor Launches 2022 Japan Research Rankings

English Japanese

TOKYO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institutional Investor Japan Research survey determines the best-in-class of sell-side research teams and provides valuable qualitative market feedback from market participants on optimising the provision, acquisition and consumption of Research Advisory services across Japan. Performance analysis on the data output allows in-depth comparative analytics which can be used for strategic business decision-making.



The results of the survey reflect the opinion of 1,003 portfolio managers and analysts at 422 institutions, an increase of 17% of voters participating last year.

ESG Research is a new sector this year, allowing asset managers to recognise value at those firms who provide ESG Research. Over 250 voters from 136 companies contributed their feedback in the new sector this year.

David Enticknap, Head of II Research says, “There has been a significant shift in recent years in Japan towards domestic institutions over the global banks, any macro-economic catalyst is likely to come from a domestic growth rebound; could it be that local institutions are perceived to be closer to domestic sentiment?

As consumers of institutional research navigate the financial landscape through unusual times, limited physical interactions have contributed to a need for building relationships built on trustworthy sources. Our survey data is more important than ever as investors endeavour to understand the market and rely on independent feedback to identify Japan’s top-performing research providers.”

Results Highlights

For the second year in a row, Daiwa Securities Group tops the team commission-weighted leaders’ table with 31 total published positions, an increase of 5 published positions from 2021. The top six positions on the leader board remain unchanged from last year, with Mizuho Securities coming in second place (26 published positions), SMBC Nikko Securities in third (22 published positions), Nomura in fourth place (21 published positions), J.P. Morgan in fifth place (12 published positions) and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Co in joint sixth place (9 published positions), with Morgan Stanley climbing two places on the leader board.

In the analyst commission-weighted tables, the top four reflect the winners in the team tables. The leading firms include Daiwa Securities Group with 34 published analyst positions, Mizuho Securities with 27 and SMBC Nikko Securities up a rank from last year into third place.

The results can be found here: https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/research

Buy-side investment professionals were invited to vote during a four-week period; increasingly votes are submitted centrally from investment management firms to reflect their formal internal research evaluation processes. This has reduced the disruption to the industry and increased the accuracy of the final results.

