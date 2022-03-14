SECU Foundation Announces $1.5 Million Commitment for New Hospice Initiative in Boone

RALEIGH, N.C., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has announced a significant grant of $1.5 million to AMOREM, the recent integration of Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. The Foundation’s commitment will go toward the construction of a new residential hospice facility – the AMOREM SECU Patient Care Unit of the High Country. The new site will help expand AMOREM’s services and increase access to respite, palliative, and end-of-life care for patients and families from Watauga County and the High Country region.



“As strong advocates for hospice care in our state, SECU Foundation is proud to support AMOREM’s goal to bring residential hospice services for patients living in this area,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. “We hope others will join our efforts to help AMOREM and the medical community provide this option of specialized care locally, offering a welcome reprieve for families who often face financial and emotional hardships when trying to coordinate care and spend quality time with their loved ones.”

The coming together of two hospice care providers to create AMOREM is helping both entities maintain a legacy of community-based hospice care, while building upon their collective forty-year foundation for an even greater impact on serious illness and end-of-life care in the communities served. AMOREM projects that the future Boone unit will serve 1,500 patients from the High Country region in the first three years of operation.

“We are excited to see this project moving forward,” said AMOREM CEO Cathy Swanson. “The High Country deserves a patient care unit and the need is evident. AMOREM is extremely grateful to the SECU Foundation for helping make this possible. This patient care unit will have a lasting impact on the community and make a difference in the lives of the patients and families that we serve in the High Country.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

