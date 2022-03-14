HS BEVERAGE INC./NOLA Distillery Announces Launching of a New Vodka Brand, Made in the USA Vodka. Developed to Assist the Ukrainian Refugees.

NEW ORLEANS, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HS BEVERAGE INC./NOLA Distillery announces the launching of a new vodka brand, Made in the USA Vodka. This Ultra-Premium Handcrafted Vodka brand was developed to assist the Ukrainian Refugees with Humanitarian Relief.

With numerous Liquor Outlets across the U.S. either dumping out or sending back Russian Vodka due to the Invasion of Ukraine by Russia, HS Beverage Inc./NOLA Distillery with other businesses: WaterGraphics Design of Florida, Wizard Labels headquartered in Connecticut, and PF Importers headquartered in Louisiana, are all contributing to this effort for the Ukrainian Refugees.

NOLA Distillery located at 3715 Tchoupitoulas St. New Orleans, LA will have bottles available March 15 and product for distribution will be available March 19.

Contact: info@nola-distillery.com www.nola-distillery.com Phone: 504-598-5610

www.pfimporters.com

Related Images











Image 1: Made In the USA Vodka





Bottle









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment