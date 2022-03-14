Cardano-Based Shootpad Announces Its $Shoot Token Seed Sale

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shootpad is a decentralized Cardano based multi chain IDO platform that generates revenue for $SHOOT users. In a bid to scale the project, they are pleased to announce the launching of its seed sale to crypto enthusiasts.

The seed sale is an opportunity for early backers to purchase $SHOOT before its listing on major exchanges at a higher price.

SHOOT TOKEN

Shootpad Ecosystem is powered by its token $SHOOT, which is used to facilitate transactions on the platform.

Holders of the Shoot token will be given an opportunity to become decision makers and vote to endorse future features to be implemented on the platform, stake their token to earn more $SHOOT or farm ADA to earn passive income.

Shoot Token Features

Governance

Shoot holders will be granted the power to approve all Cardano projects submitted on our launchpad by means of governance events. $SHOOT holders can be able to endorse a new cardano IDO project by a voting process which will require staking your $SHOOT tokens in favor of a project.

Staking

HOLDERS of $SHOOT tokens will enjoy passive income as they can be able to stake their tokens to FARM ADA or Earn More $SHOOT or Both.

Liquidity Mining Program

Shootpad will be providing sufficient liquidity on DEX after the public sale. However, we will be launching our LP mining program to entertain sustainable trading volume while rewarding liquidity providers in $SHOOT tokens.

Trading

When listed on an exchange you can Trade $SHOOT against USDT and ADA

About Shootpad.io

Shootpad.io is a decentralized fundraising platform and startup accelerator built on Cardano, it fully supports Cardano native tokens, NFT, Metaverse projects and provides DeFi features required by new applications.

Token Seed Sale Details:

Seed Sale Allocation: 76,000,000 $SHOOT Tokens

Seed Sale Kick-Off Date: 14th March 2022

Seed Sale Close Date: 14thApril 2022 or until Token Allocation is Expended

Seed Sale Price: 1 ADA = 570 $SHOOT

Minimum Buy Amount: 100 ADA

Maximum Buy Amount: 10,000 ADA

To participate in the On Going $SHOOT Seed Sale , users should only use Cardano native wallets like:

Yoroi Wallet

Daedalus Wallet

Nami Wallet

Adalite Wallet.

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shootpad_io

Telegram Group: https://t.me/shootpad_io

Medium: https://shootpad-io.medium.com/