Breast Pumps Market to Advance at CAGR of 10.4% during 2019–2027; Recommendations on Meeting Individual Needs of Mothers to Improve Effectiveness: TMR Study

Evidence-based guidelines underpin adoption of products that offer comfort, convenience, and are effective; North America breast pumps market witnessing massive sales opportunities during forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sales opportunities in the breast pumps market have been catalyzed by healthcare providers encouraging mothers to meet human milk (HM) feeding goals. Increasing focus on evidence-based guidelines on increasing the effectiveness, comfort, and convenience of breast pump technology has expanded the avenue. The global breast pumps market is projected to reach US $ 5.5 Bn by 2027.

Human milk (HM) feeding goals for healthy newborn infants have become more crucial for working mothers. Of note, changing lifestyle and low lactation in mothers due to health concerns are reinforcing the rare of maternal breast pump dependency, observe an in-depth study on the breast pumps market.

Technologies for breast pumps have undergone massive advances, with electric pumps gaining popularity in breast pumps market, broadly due to their effective and efficient HM removal and milk output. However, they are typically not so portable or even may be noisy, which has severely restrained their demand. Manufacturers are thus leaning on product advancements to strengthen revenues from the sales.

Key Findings of Breast Pumps Market Study

Electric Pumps Gather Popularity due to Convenience and Efficiency: The superiority of electric breast pumps over other products in terms of efficiency and convenience. Of note, double electric breast pumps have witnessed promising adoption in mothers, propelling the revenue prospects in the breast pumps market. Electric are gaining popularity among minimally breast pump dependent mothers. However, there is an unmet need for commercializing portable electric pumps to make them more effective and comfortable to use.





Manufacturers Focus on Individualization of Breast Pump Technology: Individualization of breast pump recommendations is crucial for promoting long-term use of breast pumps. Professionals are required to develop evidence-based guidelines regarding this. Their focus to do so is extending the horizon for commercialization of next-gen products in the breast pumps market.





Individualization of breast pump recommendations is crucial for promoting long-term use of breast pumps. Professionals are required to develop evidence-based guidelines regarding this. Their focus to do so is extending the horizon for commercialization of next-gen products in the breast pumps market. High Cost of Hospital Grade Electric Pump Hindering Adoption: The demand for hospital-grade electric breast pump has grown in recent years, due to rise in number of preterm births. However, their high costs are hampering the demand. Hence, there is a need for making these devices cost-effective especially for consumers in cost-sensitive markets.





Breast Pumps Market: Key Drivers

Rise in awareness about the indispensable health benefit of human milk intake in infants in the first four months post-birth has enriched the prospects of breast pumps market. The need for HM feeding is more for very low birth weight (VLBW) infants and preterm infants.

Focus on individualization of breast pump recommendations will pave the way for new frontiers in the breast pumps market.

Breast Pumps Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The North America breast pump market has been witnessing massive sales opportunities over the years. Widespread awareness about the role of human milk feeding for hospitalized and post-discharge infants has propelled the revenues from sales. The demand for advanced devices has grown from the increasing trend of personalization of breast pump recommendations.

Currently, the growth in Asia Pacific and Latin American countries are tepid, but are expected to pick up pace on the back of guidance from health care professionals on the use of various breast pumps.

Breast Pumps Market: Key Players

One of the major strategies adopted by manufacturers in the breast pumps market to mitigate the effects of competition is regular launch of advanced devices. Some of the key players in the breast pump market are

Albert Manufacturing USA

Hygeia Health

Mayborn Group Limited

Spectra Baby USA

Ardo Medical Ag

Evenflo Feeding, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Ameda, Inc.

Pigeon Group (Pigeon Corporation)

Medela AG

Segmentation of Breast Pumps Market

Product

Single Electric

Double Electric

Manual



Application

Hospital-grade

Personal

Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



