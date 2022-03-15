Coastal Windows & Exteriors Celebrates Women In Construction Week

Beverly, MA, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Windows & Exteriors, a renowned woman-owned home renovation business has shared the inspiring story of its owner Stephanie Vanderbilt, as it celebrates Women In Construction week.

It would be an understatement to say that the construction industry is largely male-dominated. But every year, in the first week of March the spotlight is on women, who have made their foray in the construction business. Held in the honor of Women’s History Month, this week celebrates the achievements of these path-breaking women, talks about their initiatives, and shares their stories to inspire others to follow.

At Coastal Windows & Exteriors the celebration is every day as it was founded by a woman and has made its mark in the industry for over 10 years. A former teacher of the hearing impaired, Stephanie Vanderbilt started the company in 2011 by bringing the educational mission to the industry. Since then it has grown into a leading Home Improvement Company, which has not only won several accolades but the love of its customers too.



Coastal Windows & Exteriors

The woman owner of the company has been instrumental in inculcating values of impeccable service and education into the ethics of Coastal Windows & Exteriors. Qualified Remodeler Top 500 company, ranking 1 in 4 companies in Massachusetts, Window & Door Magazine’s Dealer of the Year, which is only given to 8 companies in the USA are just some of the accolades the company has won.

It is also New England’s only Remodeling Magazine’s Big 50 Company that won in excellence in customer service and leadership goals. While Coastal Windows & Exteriors has been scaling great heights of success in the industry, it has remained steadfast in its goal of giving back to the community. In fact, it has donated $150,000 in time and services to Habitat For Humanity.

Today the company has become the go-to name for Exterior Home Improvement in the region because it has raised the bar not only for quality craftsmanship but customer service as well. “We wanted to build a Home Improvement Company with a customer-first attitude based on educating the community on energy-efficient products. We are committed to giving back and educating the community,” says its proud owner.

Coastal Windows & Exteriors has stayed true to this belief every step of the way. It’s interesting to note that all its energy-efficient green products meet or surpass Energy Star requirements. Clearly, the company always strives to do the right thing for those around. Like now in the honor of Women In Construction week, it has showcased career opportunities it has for women to make their mark in the industry.

Women interested in making their foray into the industry can also benefit from Stephanie’s advice. To read her insights, success story, and career opportunities at Coastal Windows & Exteriors, one can visit https://mycoastalwindows.com/.

About Coastal Windows & Exteriors

The woman-owned, family-operated home renovation company is renowned for its top-quality energy-efficient windows, roofing, doors, baths, etc. with lifetime warranties.

