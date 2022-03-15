Corridor Company, Inc., a Leader in Contract Management Solutions, Announces Corporate Name Change to Contracts 365, Inc.

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corridor Company, Inc., a leading provider of contract management solutions for Microsoft 365 customers, today announced the company has rebranded itself as Contracts 365, Inc., in support of its flagship contract lifecycle management platform, Contracts 365®.

"This is the culmination of a long journey for Corridor Company," said Russ Edelman, President & CEO. "Changing our name to Contracts 365, Inc. reflects our focus on helping companies unlock efficiencies in the contracting process, every day—while leveraging and maximizing their strategic investment in Microsoft 365 products."

Contacts 356, Inc. has made a number of strategic moves specifically designed to help organizations driven by contracts, including the introduction of a SaaS-based software platform and native integrations with industry-leading CRM applications such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.

"With our focus on serving Microsoft 365 customers, Contracts 365 is a logical name for us," said Craig Bertoldi, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our goal is to meet customers where they are, to make the most of the applications they're already using—and to then seamlessly integrate new efficiencies into those contracting processes."

Edelman went on to say, "The new brand and the new logo really reflect something we've been thinking about for a long time. How do you make contracting more human? Contracts are everywhere; they dominate ­corporate actions and people's day-to-day interactions. The more we can do to make contracting simpler, intuitive, even empowering to the business, that's a win for our customers."

About Contracts 365, Inc.

Contracts 365, Inc. helps you discover the power of contracts, every day. Powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for companies that run Microsoft 365, Contracts 365 delivers greater efficiency, usability, privacy and control for contract-driven organizations in real estate, life sciences, energy, supplier management and beyond. See why customers like AARP, Urban Outfitters, YMCA and New Balance put their trust in Contracts 365. Learn More at www.contracts365.com.

