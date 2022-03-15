Resilience&Hope4Ukraine launches as a text-based mental health resource for Canadians

Edmonton, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilience&Hope4Ukraine is a new program including free, positive care for Canadians in four languages: Ukrainian, Russian, French, and English. The program follows the success of Text4Hope, which launched as a free service for Albertans during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today, the Mental Health Foundation, in partnership with the RBC Foundation, Qualico, the University of Alberta, Dalhousie University and the Global Psychological eHealth Foundation are proud to launch the new program. The initiative is led by Dr. Vincent Agyapong, a Professor of Psychiatry and Global Mental Health and an international leader in mobile health. Dr. Agyapong states “I am proud to be launching this new program, which provides support and access to resources through text messages. It is a timely and meaningful way to reach people experiencing mental health challenges. Many past subscribers report benefiting from past programs and seen improved connectedness, hope, ability to manage anxiety and depression, and overall well-being.”

Deborah McKinnon, President and CEO of the Mental Health Foundation said “We are very excited to be launching Resilience&Hope4Ukraine. Following our success with Text4Hope, we know this program will be well received as an innovative and accessible strategy to enhance mental health services. Given that text messages are affordable and can be delivered to thousands of people simultaneously we have an unprecedented opportunity to close the treatment gap across Alberta and Canada.”

Mike Saunders, Senior Vice President of Qualico Properties and Vice Chair of the Mental Health Foundation Board of Trustees, commented that “We value bringing people together and supporting important projects contributing to healthy lives. We are proud to be partnering with the Mental Health Foundation once again.”

Anyone feeling increased anxiety, stress, or depression about the war in Ukraine can subscribe to Resilience&Hope4Ukraine. In English text “Hope4Ukraine” to 393939. In Ukrainian, Russian and French text the relevant keyword to 1-855-450-2266. The keywords are: Україна (Ukrainian), Украина (Russian), or Espoir4Ukraine (French).

Please visit www.Hope4Ukraine.ca to learn more.

