Marimekko and adidas announce a new limited edition collaboration collection

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 15 March 2022 at 11.00 a.m.

Finnish design house Marimekko and adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, re-unite for a third limited-edition collaboration collection. The playful and expressive Spring/Summer 2022 drop continues to blend Marimekko’s art of printmaking with adidas‘ expertise in performance wear. The season’s hero prints are Unikko, Marimekko’s iconic flower print from 1964 by Maija Isola, as well as the Marimekko logo, which the company lends as a print in a collaboration collection for the first time ever.

The collection spans from sports apparel to footwear, and as in the previous two collections, the Spring/Summer 2022 drop embodies Marimekko’s and adidas’ shared commitment to implement sustainable solutions, with key pieces from the collection made in part with recycled materials to help reduce environmental impact.

“We are honored to reunite with adidas for this third limited-edition collaboration. Our iconic floral print Unikko and our Marimekko logo are given a whole new dimension with vivid primary colors on adidas’ innovative sportswear. Our lifelong mission at Marimekko is to bring joy to people’s everyday lives, and we hope that these bold, playful yet functional products will inspire and energize many”, says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

“This collab is all about fun, functional and beautiful sportswear that embodies the shared design values between adidas and Marimekko. On our continued journey to make sport a space for all, we hope this latest drop encourages the community to embrace the wellbeing of movement, from the studio to the street”, says Aimee Arana, adidas Global, Senior Vice President, Sportswear & Training.

The third adidas x Marimekko collection will be available from April onward, on adidas.com and at selected adidas stores and retailers around the world.

Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko’s international brand awareness and this way support Marimekko’s international growth strategy. In addition, brand collaboration collections typically generate licensing income to Marimekko. The first part of the licensing income from the collaboration with adidas was recognized as revenue for Marimekko in EMEA in the first quarter of 2021.





Photos: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/Tf_7GwnTSHMD

Read more: https://www.marimekko.com/com_en/adidas-x-marimekko/campaign

Asta Halme, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 9 7587 233

asta.halme@marimekko.com

About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company’s net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

ABOUT ADIDAS

adidas is a global designer and developer of athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories with the mission to be the best sports brand in the world. As an innovation and design leader, adidas engineers the best in high-performance products to make athletes better, faster, and stronger and creates a range of classic and fresh lifestyle and high-fashion lines.

For more information, please visit: adidas.com