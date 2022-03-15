Progeneration Energy Releases Safety Data; Completes 100,000 Construction Hours Without Lost Time Incidents

HOUSTON, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progeneration Energy, an energy company specializing in renewable energy generation and energy efficiency solutions, today announces it has achieved 100,000 construction hours without a lost time incident, all while expanding operations to New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida.

According to the latest report from the United States Department of Labor, the construction industry ranked 3rd in workplace fatalities - accounting for one in four worker deaths for the year.

Due to these industry-wide challenges, Progeneration Energy places an increased emphasis on creating a workplace culture rooted in safety. The renewable solutions company uses the "Zero Harm Process" program to ensure its employees understand why they need to work safely and take care of each other. Beyond the construction programs, every employee is compensated for safety training such as OSHA 30.

"After a perfect safety record in 2020 Progeneration Energy doubled down on our safety focus," said Anthony Shaw, founder and president of Progeneration Energy. "It's one thing to demand safety, but this year we invested heavily in advanced training and employee safety incentives. I believe this increased our team members' confidence in Progeneration's continued commitment to 'Zero Harm' culture."

The renewable energy company had a perfect safety record in 2020 while completing 35,000 hours and continues a perfect safety record since construction activities began in 2017.

Along with safety, Progeneration Energy also values quality. It partners with a variety of experts in energy, financing, construction, design, maintenance and engineering - positioning the company to handle renewable energy projects from commissioning and financing to routine maintenance, monitoring and marketing. For more information, visit www.progenerationenergy.com.

About Progeneration Energy:

Progeneration Energy was founded in 2013 as an energy solutions company, developing cost-effective energy solutions for commercial, municipal and non-profit clients - with a focus on renewables and solar. The company consistently exceeds customer expectations while maintaining a "Zero Harm" safety culture. The company also donated 100% of its proceeds in 2020 to mental health organizations.

Press Contact

Marketing@progenerationenergy.com

844-776-3637

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment