Polypropylene Market Report 2022-2030: Consumption, Prices, Trends and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Polypropylene - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Polypropylene Market Size

In 2021, the global polypropylene market decreased by -X% to $X, falling for the second consecutive year after two years of growth. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when the market value increased by X% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, consumption remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Polypropylene Production

In value terms, polypropylene production fell to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being observed in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global production hit record highs at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Polypropylene Exports

Exports

For the twelfth year in a row, the global market recorded growth in overseas shipments of polypropylene, which increased by X% to X tonnes in 2021. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2009 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are likely to see gradual growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, polypropylene exports contracted to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Saudi Arabia (X tonnes), distantly followed by South Korea (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), the United Arab Emirates (X tonnes) and Belgium (X tonnes) were the key exporters of polypropylene, together constituting X% of total exports. Singapore (X tonnes), Malaysia (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), Thailand (X tonnes), France (X tonnes) and Spain (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

Exports from Saudi Arabia increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Russia (+X%), Malaysia (+X%), the United Arab Emirates (+X%), Singapore (+X%), Thailand (+X%), India (+X%), South Korea (+X%), Spain (+X%) and Germany (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Russia emerged as the fastest-growing exporter exported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Belgium experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, France (-X%) and the U.S. (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. From 2007 to 2021, the share of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore increased by +X%, +X%, +X%, +X% and +X% percentage points, while Germany (-X p.p.), France (-X p.p.), Belgium (-X p.p.) and the U.S. (-X p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, Saudi Arabia ($X) remains the largest polypropylene supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was taken by South Korea ($X), with a X% share of global exports. It was followed by the U.S., with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in Saudi Arabia stood at +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: South Korea (+X% per year) and the U.S. (-X% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average polypropylene export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, shrinking by -X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price recorded a noticeable reduction. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when the average export price increased by X% against the previous year. Global export price peaked at $X per tonne in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per tonne), while Malaysia ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.

Polypropylene Imports

Imports

For the seventh year in a row, the global market recorded growth in overseas purchases of polypropylene, which increased by X% to X tonnes in 2021. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2009 when imports increased by X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in years to come.

In value terms, polypropylene imports contracted to $X in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

In 2021, China (X tonnes), distantly followed by Turkey (X tonnes) and Italy (X tonnes) were the major importers of polypropylene, together achieving X% of total imports. Viet Nam (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Malaysia (X tonnes), Indonesia (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), Pakistan (X tonnes) and France (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

Imports into China increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021. At the same time, Malaysia (+X%), Indonesia (+X%), India (+X%), Poland (+X%), Pakistan (+X%), Turkey (+X%), Viet Nam (+X%) and Germany (+X%) displayed positive paces of growth. Moreover, Malaysia emerged as the fastest-growing importer imported in the world, with a CAGR of +X% from 2007-2021. Italy, Mexico and Belgium experienced a relatively flat trend pattern. By contrast, France (-X%) illustrated a downward trend over the same period. From 2007 to 2021, the share of Turkey, Malaysia and Indonesia increased by +X%, +X% and +X% percentage points, while Mexico (-X p.p.), Belgium (-X p.p.) and Italy (-X p.p.) saw their share reduced. The shares of the other countries remained relatively stable throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, China ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported polypropylene worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. Turkey ($X), with a X% share of global imports, was the second in the ranking. It was followed by Germany, with a X% share.

In China, polypropylene imports increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Turkey (+X% per year) and Germany (-X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average polypropylene import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, shrinking by -X% against the previous year. In general, the import price showed a pronounced shrinkage. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when the average import price increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, average import prices hit record highs at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in Germany ($X per tonne) and Mexico ($X per tonne), while Malaysia ($X per tonne) and Pakistan ($X per tonne) were amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Viet Nam, while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Polypropylene in primary forms.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V., ExxonMobil Chemical, China National Petroleum Corporation, INEOS, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Ducor Petrochemicals, Reliance Industries Limited, Formosa Plastic Group, Total S.A., Braskem, BASF SE, Repsol, Borouge, Borealis AG, MOL Group, Beaulieu International Group, Sibur, Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd

Sources

World - Polypropylene - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Northern America - Polypropylene - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Polypropylene - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia - Polypropylene - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Eastern Europe - Polypropylene - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights



