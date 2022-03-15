Global $56.27 Billion Military Helicopters Markets Opportunities and Strategies, 2015-2020, 2025F, 2030F

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Helicopters Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Application, Number of Engines, Component & System" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military helicopters market reached a value of nearly $35,575.1 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $35,575.1 million in 2020 to $46,103.7 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 and reach $56,274.8 million in 2030.



This report describes and explains the military helicopters market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing military expenditure, increasing demand for lightweight helicopters, demand for attack and transport helicopters and low interest rates.



Going forward, increase in territorial and political conflicts, rapid advances in technology and increasingly advanced military helicopters will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the military helicopters market in the future include stringent regulations, poor aviation infrastructure, increased cyber-attacks, geo-political tensions and the coronavirus pandemic.



The military helicopters market is segmented by type into light military helicopters, medium military helicopters and heavy military helicopters. The heavy military helicopters market was the largest segment of the military helicopters market segmented by type, accounting for 39.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the light military helicopters market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the military helicopters market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2025.



The military helicopters market is also segmented by application into utility military helicopter, transport military helicopter, attack/assault military helicopter, search and rescue military helicopter, multi-role military helicopter, reconnaissance and observation military helicopter.

The attack/assault military helicopter market was the largest segment of the military helicopters market segmented by application, accounting for 25.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the attack/assault military helicopter segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the military helicopters market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 5.37% during 2020-2025.



The military helicopters market is also segmented by number of engines into single, and twin engine. The single market was the largest segment of the military helicopters market segmented by number of engines, accounting for 53.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the twin engine segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the military helicopters market segmented by number of engines, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2025.



The military helicopters market is segmented by component & system into main rotor systems, electrical systems, hydraulic systems, avionics, flight control systems, undercarriages, protection systems, and others. The electrical systems market was the largest segment of the military helicopters market segmented by component & system, accounting for 40.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the, electrical systems segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the military helicopters market segmented by component & system, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2020-2025.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the military helicopters market, accounting for 30.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the military helicopters market will be Eastern Europe, and, Asia-Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.4% and 6.1% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe, and Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.7% respectively.



The global military helicopters market is concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 72.15% of the total market in 2020. The logistics of military helicopters creation, high technical abilities, and regulatory approvals makes it a market with high entry barriers and has been dominated by major players for many years.

The Boeing Company was the largest competitor with 14.76% share of the market, followed by Airbus with 12.45%, Russian Helicopters with 10.13%, Lockheed Martin with 8.99%, Leonardo SpA with 6.20%, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation with 5.34%, Textron Inc. with 4.35%, Raytheon Technologies with 4.12%, BAE Systems with 3.94%, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited with 1.88%.



The top opportunities in the military helicopters market segmented by type will arise in the light military helicopters segment, which will gain $3,978.3 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by application will arise in the attack/assault military helicopters segment, which will gain $2,681.0 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in segment by number of engines will arise in the twin engine segment, which will gain $5,267.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by component & system will arise in the electrical systems segment, which will gain $5,747.5 million of global annual sales by 2025. The military helicopters market size will gain the most in the USA at $2,070.2 million.



