Worldwide Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry to 2027 - Growing Popularity of Sustainable Packaging is Driving Growth

The pressure sensitive adhesive market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by revenue during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.



Hot-melt adhesives and water-based pressure sensitive adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in packaging, automotive, electronics, and other industries. APAC is one of the major contributors to the rapid growth of adhesives and the growth in end-user industries such as packaging and automotive, which uses water-based pressure sensitive adhesives extensively.

Market Opportunities and Trends

High Demand for Bio-based Adhesives

Growing Use of Pressure-sensitive Adhesives in Tapes

Ease-Of-Use and Low Costs Associated with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Segmentation Analysis

The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market is segmented based on Technology, Formulation, Application, and End-user. Due to the rise of the packaging and automotive industries in European nations, apparently, there is an increasing need for hot-melt adhesives. Consumers also have a strong preference for environmentally friendly products, eventually expanding the bio-based hot-melt adhesives market.



Geographical Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The growth of the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market is attributable to economic growth, rise in construction projects, and growth across the automotive and industrial sectors worldwide. Several government regulations requiring eco-friendly and environmentally friendly goods are also propelling the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives across all geographies. APAC has emerged as the most dominant regional market in recent years



Vendor Analysis

3M, Sika, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, and Arkema are a few of the major global companies. The majority of the large companies are attempting to expand their operations by forming successful partnerships or acquiring small or mid-sized active vendors in different regions, while domestic vendors are profiting on product portfolios tailored to regional needs.



