Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market Report 2021: Historical Years 2016-2019, Base Year of 2020, Estimates for 2021, & Forecasts 2022-2026

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Product (Hydrocolloids, Alginate Dressing, Skin Substitutes, Others), By Type of Dressing (Primary, Secondary), By Application (Wounds, Burns, Ulcers, Others), By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global biomaterial wound dressing market is expected to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to development of novel biomaterials and their advantages over conventional wound healing procedures. Biomaterial wound dressing provides better comfort and quick healing and hence, are gaining huge traction in global market.

Furthermore, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cases of chronic, surgical and traumatic wounds are some key factors propelling the growth of global biomaterial wound dressing market. Also, technological advancement in wound dressing and launch of advanced wound dressing products are anticipated to fuel the market growth in coming years.



Moreover, rise in number of road accidents and burn injuries and increasing need for fast and safe treatment of chronic wounds is also acting as major growth driver for global biomaterial wound dressing market. With growing demand for medical implants and increasing expenditure by government bodies for the development of novel biomaterials, the market is expected to undergo significant growth through 2026.



Global biomaterial wound dressing market can be segmented based on product, wound type, type of dressing, end user and region. Based on product, the market can be categorized into hydrocolloids, alginate dressing, skin substitutes and others. Among these, alginate dressing segment is expected to witness fastest growth through 2026. Alginate dressing products are composed of highly absorbent materials that promote healing. They find wide application in treating heavily draining wounds, first and second-degree burns and surgical wounds.



Regionally, North America is expected to dominate global biomaterial wound dressing market through 2026 owing to high diabetic population and presence of leading biomaterial wound dressing manufacturers in the region. Also, availability of advanced healthcare system and launch of novel biomaterial is providing lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in North America.



Major companies operating in global biomaterial wound dressing market include 3M Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, DermaRite Industries LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hollister Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew PLC and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, among others.

The market players are focusing on new product launches to increase their global reach and strengthen their position.



Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Product

Hydrocolloids

Alginate Dressing

Skin Substitutes

Others

Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Type of Dressing

Primary

Secondary

Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Application

Wounds

Burns

Ulcers

Others

Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC's)

Homecare

Global Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market, By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

