Indonesia Water Purifier Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

The Indonesian Water Purifier Market was valued at USD433.32 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach a market value of USD831.23 million by 2027F.

The Indonesian Water Purifier Market is expected to grow in the future on grounds of increasing demand for purified drinkable water. The rising concerns among the population of the country toward drinking water hygiene and increasing instances of water-borne diseases are driving the growth of the Indonesian Water Purifier Market in the upcoming five years.

Evolving preferences of consumers toward quality drinking water using water purifiers, and advanced products, are also supporting the growth of the Indonesian Water Purifier Market in the next five years. Moreover, rising disposable income and technological advancements are also driving the growth of the Indonesian Water Purifier Market in the upcoming five years.



A water purifier is a purifying and filtering equipment that removes undesirable chemicals and biological impurities from water taken from rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water in order to produce pure drinking water fit for human use. Various types of water purifiers are counter-top, under sink, faucet mount, and others.



Based on type, the market is further segregated into counter-top, under sink, faucet mount, and others. Under sink type of water purifiers are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of demands for aesthetic and modern looking kitchens.

Demand for water purifiers at home, academic centers, and commercial buildings is increasing and thereby driving the growth of the Indonesian Water Purifier Market in the next five years. Based on technology, the market is fragmented into RO, UF, UV, media, and others. RO technology is anticipated to dominate the market segment in the future five years due to technological advancements and growing demands for effective equipment for clean and hygienic drinking water.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Indonesian Water Purifier Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indonesian Water Purifier Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Indonesian Water Purifier Market based on type, product type, technology, duration, application, end-users, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indonesian Water Purifier Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indonesian Water Purifier Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indonesian Water Purifier Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indonesian Water Purifier Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indonesian Water Purifier Market.

Major Market Players

PT. Coway International Indonesia

PT Cuckoo Global Indonesia

PT. Advance Product Indonesia

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Philips Indonesia Commercial

PT Sentrasarana Tirtabening

Toclas Indonesia

PT Hydro Water Technology

PT. Toray International Indonesia

PT. Panasonic Gobel Indonesia

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Indonesia Water Purifier Market, By Type:

Counter Top

Under Sink

Faucet Mount

Others

Indonesia Water Purifier Market, By Technology:

RO

UV

UF

Media

Others

Indonesia Water Purifier Market, By Sales Channel:

Retail

Distributor

Direct

E-Commerce

Others

Indonesia Water Purifier Market, By Region:

Western

Central

Eastern

