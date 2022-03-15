Ambu announces new CFO

Thomas Schmidt will join Ambu as Chief Financial Officer effective 1 June and successor to Michael Højgaard who will step down after a decade in the role.

The Board of Directors of Ambu A/S has appointed Thomas Schmidt as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Board. Thomas Schmidt will join Ambu on 1 June 2022 succeeding Michael Højgaard who has decided to step down by the end of May 2022. Michael Højgaard will collaborate closely with Thomas Schmidt to ensure a smooth transition process.

“Over the last decade, Michael Højgaard has been instrumental in the transformation of Ambu into the world’s largest single-use endoscopy company. During his tenure, Ambu’s annual revenue increased from DKK 1 billion to over 4 billion. Michael not only built our Finance, IT and Legal function but also played an important role in setting the strategy for the company. On a personal note, Michael has been a trusted and thoughtful partner, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” says CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez. “Now, I look forward to welcoming Thomas Schmidt, as we move into our next phase of accelerated growth. His track record of building global businesses, financial acumen and passion for innovation are the ideal fit for a company like Ambu.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Michael Højgaard for all his contributions as CFO of Ambu. He provided strong leadership and financial stewardship to take Ambu to where it is today. I am also pleased that we can – in line with our succession planning – bring Thomas Schmidt on board to continue Ambu’s growth journey,” says Jørgen Jensen, Chairman of Ambu’s Board of Directors. “Thomas Schmidt has a global background in healthcare and deep finance experience building innovation-driven businesses. I am confident that Thomas’ experience will help Ambu continue to lead the creation of the single-use endoscopy market.”

Thomas Schmidt has extensive finance and management experience from more than 20 years in the Roche Group. Thomas Schmidt joins Ambu from a position as General Manager of Roche Pharma Switzerland AG. Prior to that, he was CFO of Roche Pharma AG in Germany – a company with annual revenues of EUR 2bn (DKK 15bn) – and Vice President of Finance in Europe. Thomas Schmidt has also served as the Senior Vice President for Roche Professional Diagnostics, a global player focused on bringing innovative diagnostic solutions to healthcare professionals. Thomas Schmidt started his career working as an auditor for Price Waterhouse.

Thomas Schmidt is a Danish national and holds a Master of Business Economics and Auditing from Copenhagen Business School. He will relocate from Switzerland as he takes on his new role at Ambu.

Contacts

Investors

Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047

Media

Mikkel Trier Wagner, Director, Corporate Communications, mtw@ambu.com / +45 4191 0830

Attachment