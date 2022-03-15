New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media Market Distribution by Type of Cell Culture, Type of Media, Scale of Operation, Type of End-User, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244967/?utm_source=GNW

In fact, it is estimated that more than 4.5 billion people, across the globe, have received at least a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In other words, around 60% of the global population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, as the global population continues to rise, the demand for such vaccines is likely to be there in the foreseen future as well. Taking into consideration the prevalent trends, the global vaccines market is anticipated to be worth around USD 100 billion in 2025. Amidst the recent initiatives in this context, several viral vaccine media developers have established various partnerships for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of viral vaccines.



Vaccine production is a highly regulated and challenging process; specifically, the production of viral components or whole viruses further adds to the complexity. Additionally, it is paramount for vaccine cultures to be devoid of any contamination and be highly effective. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, pharma and biotech companies are gradually adopting viral vaccine cell culture media for the manufacturing of vaccines. As a matter of fact, the recent surge in demand for vaccines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has served to facilitate a strong case for organizations to opt such media for the development and manufacturing of large quantities of vaccines. In fact, players engaged in this domain have shifted their focus towards serum free and animal component free media to carry out vaccine manufacturing owing to the various benefits offered by these media formulations, including low contamination rate. Given that the demand for viral vaccine is indubitably rising, the corresponding opportunity for viral vaccine cell culture media is expected to witness steady growth, over the next decade.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media Market Distribution by [A] Type of Cell Culture (Adherent and Suspension), [B] Type of Media (Animal Component Free, Protein Free and Serum Free), [C] Scale of Operation (Clinical Operations and Commercial Operations), [D] Type of End-User (Industry Players and Non-Industry Players), and [E] Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 ” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential of the viral vaccine cell culture market, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of players engaged in the development of viral vaccine cell culture media, along with the information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters. Further, it highlights a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of over 80 viral vaccine cell culture media, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of vaccine (protein subunit, viral vector, whole virus), type of cell culture (adherent and suspension), type of cell culture media (serum free, animal component free, protein free), purpose of media (Vero cell lines, human embryonic kidney (HEK) cell lines, Madin-Darby canine kidney (MDCK) cell lines, baby hamster kidney (BHK) cell lines, Madin-Darby bovine kidney (MDBK) cell lines, other cell lines), media formulation (liquid and powder), and application area (research use and manufacturing).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on number of products being offered) engaged in the development of viral vaccine cell culture media. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on its year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, key executives, financial details / information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the recent developments and initiatives within the viral vaccine cell culture media industry, highlighting information on several partnerships and collaborations and expansion initiatives that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2015-2021.

An in-depth analysis of more than 130 vaccine developers and 50 vaccine contract manufacturers that are likely to partner with viral vaccine cell culture media providers. These players have been shortlisted based on several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (which takes into account a company’s size and its experience in this field), pipeline strength and maturity (based on the number of pipeline drugs and affiliated stage of development) and availability of other vaccine development and manufacturing related capabilities.

An in-depth product competitiveness analysis of viral vaccine cell culture media based on supplier power (in terms of expertise of the developer) and key product-related specifications (such as type of media, purpose of media, application area, type of vaccine, media formulation).

An elaborative brand positioning analysis of the leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of year of establishment and company size), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands across viral vaccine cell culture media.

Insightful patent analysis presenting an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered over 3400 patents that have been filed / granted for viral vaccine cell culture media, between 2015 and 2021 (till November), highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, issuing authorities involved, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

An informed estimate of the annual demand for viral vaccine cell culture media (in terms of volume of media required for total number of cells), based on key geographical regions.



One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential associated with the viral vaccine cell culture media market, over the coming decade. We have developed an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of cell culture (adherent and suspension) [B] type of cell culture media (animal component free, protein free and serum free), [C] scale of operation (clinical operations and commercial operations), [D] type of end-user (industry players and non-industry players), and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we have conducted interviews with various experts in this domain (academia, industry, Medical practice and other associations) in order to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in the development of viral vaccine cell culture media?

Which type of cell culture is most commonly offered by viral vaccine cell culture media developers?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the relative competitiveness of different viral vaccine cell culture media?

Who are the most likely partners for vaccine cell culture media developers?

What are the key challenges currently faced by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the anticipated future trends related to viral vaccine cell culture media developers?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of viral vaccine cell culture media market and its likely evolution in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to vaccine cell culture media. It further includes a detailed discussion on the vaccine components, historical evolution and development of viral vaccines, along with information on the types of viral vaccine, cell culture and cell culture media. Furthermore, it provides a brief overview of the advantages offered by cell culture media and their key limitations.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of the overall market landscape of players engaged in the development of viral vaccine cell culture media, along with the information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters. Further, it highlights a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of over 80 viral vaccine cell culture media, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of vaccine (protein subunit, viral vector, whole virus), type of cell culture (adherent and suspension), type of cell culture media (serum free, animal component free, protein free), purpose of media (Vero cell lines, HEK cell lines, Madin-Darby canine kidney (MDCK) cell lines, baby hamster kidney (BHK) cell lines, Madin-Darby bovine kidney (MDBK) cell lines, other cell lines), media formulation (liquid and powder), and application area (research use and manufacturing).



Chapter 5 features elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on number of products being offered) engaged in the development of viral vaccine cell culture media. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on its year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters, key executives, financial details / information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 provides detailed analysis of the recent developments and initiatives within the viral vaccine cell culture media industry, highlighting information on several partnerships and collaborations and expansion initiatives that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2015-2021.



Chapter 7 features an in-depth analysis of more than 130 vaccine developers and 50 vaccine contract manufacturers that are likely to partner with viral vaccine cell culture media providers. These players have been shortlisted based on several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (which takes into account a company’s size and its experience in this field), pipeline strength and maturity (based on the number of pipeline drugs and affiliated stage of development) and availability of other vaccine development and manufacturing related capabilities.



Chapter 8 features an in-depth product competitiveness analysis of viral vaccine cell culture media based on supplier power (in terms of expertise of the developer) and key product-related specifications (such as type of media, purpose of media, application area, type of vaccine, media formulation).



Chapter 9 provides an elaborative brand positioning analysis of the leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of year of establishment and company size), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands across viral vaccine cell culture media.



Chapter 10 provides an in-depth patent analysis presenting an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered over 2800 patents that have been filed / granted for viral vaccine cell culture media, between 2015 and 2021 (till November), highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, issuing authorities involved, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



Chapter 11 provides an informed estimate of the annual demand for viral vaccine cell culture media (in terms of volume of media required for total number of cells), based on key geographical regions.



Chapter 12 features a detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of cell culture (adherent and suspension) [B] type of cell culture media (animal component free, protein free and serum free), [C] scale of operation (clinical operations and commercial operations), [D] type of end-user (industry players and non-industry players), and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 13 is a summary of the entire report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 14 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussion(s) that were held key stakeholders in the industry.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

