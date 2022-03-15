SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating HTZ, BTU, SRCL, and CC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., Peabody Energy Corporation, Stericycle, Inc., and The Chemours Company. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Accused of Misleading Investors

On March 7, 2022, Judge Castel of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued an order denying in part the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Peabody Energy Corporation, paving the way for litigation to proceed. The securities class action alleges that defendants made misrepresentations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that following Peabody's April 3, 2017 exit from bankruptcy proceedings, defendants misled investors about Peabody's commitment to safety—specifically, to safely operating the North Goonyella Mine ("NGM"), Peabody's most profitable coal mine, which experienced a crippling fire on September 22, 2018. Defendants also failed to timely notify investors that the fire would likely result in no coal production at the NGM during the fourth quarter of 2018. Defendants continued to tout short timelines for the resumption of coal production at the NGM, before finally disclosing that Peabody's most profitable mine would not produce coal for at least another three years. Morris Kandinov is investigating Peabody regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders.

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Stericycle, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. Stericycle disclosed it expects to pay $80.7 million in principle agreements with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice for violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act concerning its operations in Latin America.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Accused of Misleading Investors

On February 24, 2022, Chief Judge Colm F. Connolly of the United States District Court for the District of Delaware issued an order denying in part the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against The Chemours Company, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov is investigating Chemours regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders.

