SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Grab Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GRAB

In December 2021, Grab Holdings went public through a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC), a special purpose acquisition company. In connection with that business combination, the Company emphasized to investors its dramatic growth in the food delivery, digital payments, ride-hailing, and financial services areas through its “SuperApp.”

On March 3, 2022, Grab Holdings shocked investors when it reported its first quarterly earnings report as a public company, which included a 44% decline in quarterly revenue from the prior year's quarter, and a fiscal 2021 loss of $3.6 billion. Following this news, shares of Grab Holdings’ stock fell $1.95 per share, or over 37% in value, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022. In total, shares of the company’s stock have declined over 75% in value since the time of the December 2021 SPAC transaction.

