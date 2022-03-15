SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) in Connection with Recent Merger Announcement

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the Board of Directors of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (“Sema4”) (NASDAQ: SMFR) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



On January 18, 2022, Sema4 announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OPKO Health’s wholly owned subsidiary, GeneDx, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Sema4 is expected to pay $150 million, and issue 80 million shares of the company’s stock, to OPKO Health. Following this announcement, shares of the company’s stock declined $0.59 per share, or 14.5% in value, to close at $3.45 per share on January 18, 2022.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Sema4’s Board of Directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether Sema4 shareholders are being provided with all material information about the proposed merger.

Sema4 shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/sema4-holdings-corp/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

