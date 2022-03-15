CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.275 per Share

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has increased its quarterly common stock cash dividend from $0.265 to $0.275 per common share. The current dividend will be payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022 and management affirmed that the company plans to pay the dividend on or about April 15, 2022.

“We are pleased to once again continue our pattern of increasing the dividend,” said David Sedgwick, CareTrust’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sedgwick noted that the increased dividend “strikes a balance of retaining the company’s least expensive source of capital for future deployment with continuing to steadily increase the dividend, while maintaining a conservative payout ratio.”

About CareTrust REIT™

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

