Micron Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

BOISE, Idaho, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

“It is an honor for Micron to be named as one of Ethisphere Institute’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Micron President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our more than 44,000 team members in 17 countries to hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics and environmental and social responsibility. Micron believes that a culture of inclusion, unyielding integrity and accountability is the foundation for our continued success, and we will continue to pursue these ideals with passion.”

In 2022, 136 awardees were named, spanning 22 countries and 45 industries. Micron is one of only four listed companies from the semiconductor industry.

“From governance to compliance, our commitment to integrity is infused in all of our business practices,” said Rob Beard, senior vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer at Micron. “This discipline is what earns us the trust of Micron’s shareholders, regulators, customers, partners and suppliers, and we will continue with a razor-like focus on operating according to the strongest code of ethics.”

“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Micron for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere’s 2022 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year’s World’s Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 24.6 percentage points over the past five calendar years. The outperformance, which Ethisphere refers to as the “Ethics Premium,” has remained consistent since Ethisphere began tracking the performance of honoree companies.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com .

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2022 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact

Erica Pompen

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1873

epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact

Farhan Ahmad

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1927

farhanahmad@micron.com

Ethisphere Media Contact

Anne Walker

Ethisphere

Anne.Walker@Ethisphere.com