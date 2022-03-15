New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244982/?utm_source=GNW

The global resuscitation devices market is expected to grow from $7.72 billion in 2021 to $8.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The resuscitation devices market consists of sales of resuscitation devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to initiate spontaneous breathing by mechanically ventilating the lungs.Resuscitation devices are used in crises to assist in the process of reviving the patient’s breath or inducing spontaneous breathing in patients who are unconscious or appear to be dead by inflating the lungs with positive pressure, which maintains the patient oxygenated.



Ventilators, resuscitation masks, resuscitation suction and mechanical pumps, resuscitation trolleys, resuscitation pediatric spacers, and other equipment are examples of resuscitation devices. Resuscitation devices are typically disposable, latex-free, and intended for single patient use.



The main types of resuscitation devices are airway management devices, external defibrillators, convective warming blankets and other resuscitation devices.Airway management devices include a set of equipment and medical procedures performed to prevent and relieve airway obstruction.



The devices assure the gas exchange between a patient’s lungs and the atmosphere is unhindered. They are used by adult patients and pediatric patients and implemented in various sectors such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, others.



North America was the largest region in the resuscitation devices market in 2021.Europe was the second-largest region in the resuscitation devices market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The Increasing incidences of cardiac and respiratory diseases are expected to propel the growth of the resuscitation devices market in the coming years.The main reasons for the rise in cardiac and respiratory diseases are aging, smoking, pollution, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and harmful use of alcohol.



Further, behavioral risk factors such as raised blood pressure raised blood glucose, raised blood lipids, and overweight and obesity can also cause a high risk of cardiovascular diseases.Resuscitation devices help to restore blood circulation and breathing of a person suffering from cardiac and respiratory diseases in an emergency.



For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) report, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the major cause of death throughout the world, in 2019, an estimated 17.9 million individuals died from CVDs, accounting for 32% of all global deaths. Additionally, according to a WHO study, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the world’s third leading cause of mortality, accounting for 3.23 million deaths in 2019. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases drives the growth of the resuscitation devices market.



The development of novel resuscitation devices is a key trend gaining popularity in the resuscitation devices market.Novel resuscitation devices can help improve patients’ survival after prolonged cardiac arrest (heart attack) and reduce neurologic injury.



Major players operating in the resuscitation devices market are indulging in the development of novel resuscitation devices to meet customer demand and strengthen their position.For instance, in March 2019, Advanced CPR Solutions, a US-based company medical device company, introduced a novel ’head-up’ CPR device called EleGARD that lifts the head and upper torso of a cardiac arrest patient.



By elevating the patient’s head up during CPR, this device will help to increase the survival rate of patients who have experienced cardiac arrest, hence enhancing the procedure’s success rate.



In 2019, ZOLL Medical Corporation, a US-based company producing medical devices including resuscitation devices acquired Cardiac Science Corporation for an undisclosed amount.Through this deal, Cardiac Science will become part of ZOLL’s Resuscitation division and will help ZOLL to integrate, innovate acute and resuscitation care.



Cardiac Science Corporation is a US-based company that manufactures resuscitation devices.



The countries covered in the Resuscitation Devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





