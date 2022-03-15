Assessment of the Medical Spa Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Allure Medspa, Bivotal Medical Spa, Clinique La Prairie and Cocoona Centre of Aesthetic Transformation

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Spa Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical spa market size is expected to reach USD 36.8 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for noninvasive aesthetic treatment is one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the high influence of social media among millennials and the rising demand for dermal fillers are propelling the demand for medical spas. Technological advancements, such as laser systems, have resulted in increased costs of medical spa procedures. For instance, in 2016, the average cost of laser skin resurfacing procedures increased by around 15.0%. However, rising disposable income levels will drive the demand for novel procedures.



The rapidly rising global population is increasing the demand for aesthetic cosmetic treatments and minimally invasive solutions. Availability of best anti-ageing treatments, relaxing atmosphere, quality services provided by certified professionals and innovative and cutting-edge technology are leading to an increase in preference for medical spas. The growing popularity and trend of wellness tourism and rising awareness about aesthetic procedures are anticipated to further expand the market in the forecast period.



The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a revenue loss of cosmetic service providers. Aesthetic procedures are considered elective and non-essential and hence were postponed or canceled during the pandemic. On the other hand, the lockdown encouraged people to use video conferencing facilities, which made them more conscious about their looks. This led people to opt for cosmetic treatments as soon as the medical facilities re-opened, providing considerable growth opportunities for the market.



Medical Spa Market Report Highlights

Based on service, the facial treatment segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive facial procedures. According to ISAPS, 821,890 rhinoplasties, 448,485 facelifts, 369,497 chemical peels, and 270,917 brow lifts were performed in 2019 globally. This is expected to boost segment growth

On the other hand, the body shaping and contouring segment is anticipated to register remarkable growth during the forecast period. According to ISAPS, non-surgical fat reduction is the fourth leading non-surgical cosmetic procedure in the world. In 2019, a total of 462,769 non-surgical fat reduction surgeries were performed worldwide. This is likely to favor segment growth

North America accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020. According to International Spa Association (ISPA), in the U.S., an average of around 179.0 million people visit spas annually. Increasing adoption of aesthetic procedures is driving the market growth in North America

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 owing to the presence of a well-established beauty market

Asian spas mainly focus on the beauty aspect of skincare and wellness, however, in the past few years; they are expanding their services to meet the rising demand for cosmetic procedures, such as scar revision, body contouring, tattoo removal, and non-surgical skin tightening

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness About Self-Care And Antiaging Services

Growing Demand For Noninvasive Aesthetic Treatment

Growing Potential For Wellness Tourism

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled and licensed professionals

Risk associated with non-surgical procedures



Companies Mentioned

Chic La Vie

Clinique La Prairie

Kurotel - Longevity Medical Center and Spa

Lanserohf Lans

The Orchard Wellness Resort

Bivotal Medical Spa

Allure Medspa

Longevity Wellness Worldwide, Inc.

Serenity Medspa

Bijoux Med Spa

Vichy Celestins Spa

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa

Sha Wellness Clinic

Cocoona Centre of Aesthetic Transformation

Mezzatorre Resort

Aesthetics Medspa

Lily's Medi Spa

Lisse

The Drx Aesthetics

Westchase Medspa

Chiva Som

Mandarin Oriental





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfbwuc

Attachment