Sterilization Global Market – Forecast To 2028

The highly distinct thermal, irradiation and chemical sterilization agents or technologies are used for the production of safer and value-enhanced sterile or aseptic healthcare products before their application.



As estimated by the analysis, the sterilization global market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR to reach $9,398.9 million by 2028 due to necessity to curb the persistently escalating prevalence of Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs), the requisite to sterilize the reusable high risk or critical surgical instruments used in the constantly elevating surgical procedures across the globe, the regulatory mandate of terminal sterilization or aseptic processing of healthcare products before commercialization, increasing trend of outsourcing of sterilization services by the healthcare industry, constant progressive refinements of various sterilization technologies, the gradual transition of medical devices market from reprocessed to the value enhanced single use devices and the necessity to terminally sterilize the huge volume of disposable devices, steadily increasing and advancing healthcare facilities, healthcare industry and research settings across the globe with increased utilization of various sterilization products and the persistently elevating fragile geriatric population burdened with several co-morbidities with increased medical needs and increased vulnerability to HAIs.



The sterilization global market is categorized into various market segments based on the product and services, end-users and geography.



The Sterilization global market based on products and services is segmented as Sterilization equipment, Sterilization consumables and contract sterilization services. Among these, Sterilization equipment segment commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is projected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Contract Sterilization Services segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecasted period. Based on product type, Sterilization Equipment market is further segmented into heat sterilization equipment, chemical sterilization equipment, and radiation sterilization equipment. Among these, Heat sterilizers segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Chemical sterilizer segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Based on product type, Heat sterilizers are further categorized into Wet/Moist heat sterilization equipment and dry heat sterilization equipment. Among these, moist heat sterilization equipment segment is the largest and fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on sterilizer type, moist heat sterilizers market is further segmented into Vertical moist heat sterilizers, horizontal moist heat sterilizers and portable moist heat sterilizers. Among these, Vertical sterilizers segment occupied the largest share or revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Portable moist heat sterilizers segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected of growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on product type, Chemical Sterilization equipment market is classified into ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization equipment, Hydrogen Peroxide Gas plasma sterilization equipment, Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide sterilization equipment, Formaldehyde sterilization equipment, Peracetic acid sterilization equipment and other chemical sterilization equipment consisting of nitrogen dioxide, ozone, chlorine dioxide, other plasma sterilizers and supercritical carbon dioxide sterilizers. Among these, Ethylene oxide sterilizers segment is the largest and fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on technology, radiation sterilization equipment market is categorized into Ionizing radiation sterilization equipment and non-ionizing radiation sterilization equipment. Among these, Ionizing radiation sterilizers segment is the largest and fastest emerging segment and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Ionizing radiation sterilization equipment global market is further segmented into gamma radiation sterilization equipment, Electron beam or E-beam sterilization equipment and X-ray sterilization equipment market. Among these, gamma radiation sterilization equipment segment accounted for largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR during the forecast period. E-Beam Radiation sterilization equipment segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected of growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Based on product type, the sterilization consumables market has been classified into sterility monitoring products, Sterile Pouches and Rolls, Sterilization wraps and other Sterilization consumables like rigid sterilization containers, instrument cassettes and sterilization or surgical towels. Among these, Sterility Monitoring products segment is the largest and fastest emerging segment and is expected of growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on the indicator type, the sterility monitoring products global market has been bifurcated into Chemical indicators and Biological indicators. Among these, chemical indicators segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected of growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Biological indicators segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected of growing at a double digit CAGR during the forecasted period.



Based on the sterilization technique for which services are offered, the contract sterilization global market has been categorized into Ethylene oxide contract sterilization services, Gamma Radiation contract sterilization services, Electron-beam contract sterilization services and Other Contract sterilization services consisting of X-ray, heat or other chemical contract sterilization services. Among these, Ethylene oxide contract sterilization services segment occupied the largest share or revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Gamma radiation sterilization services market is the fastest emerging market and is expected of growing at a double digit CAGR during the forecasted period.



The Sterilization market based on end-users is grouped into Pharma & Biotech industry, Medical device industry, Healthcare facilities and Other end-users consisting of academia and research institutes. Among these, the medical device industry segment is the largest segment in 2021 and is also the fastest emerging segment growing at a high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The sterilization global market is mainly divided into four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (ROW). Among these, North America region commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected of growing at a mid single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest emerging region and is expected of growing at a double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



The Sterilization global market is a consolidated market with few players occupying major share of the market. The top six players occupy a major share and other companies occupy only a minor share in the Sterilization global market in 2021. In the heat sterilizers’ global market, top five players occupy majority of the market. In ethylene oxide sterilizers’ global market, top four players occupy a major share while remaining minority share of the market is occupied by other companies. In hydrogen peroxide sterilizers’ global market, top four players occupy major share of the market.



Some of the key players of the sterilization market are 3M Company (U.S.), Fortive Corporation (ASP) (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), MMM Group (Germany), Metall Zug (Belimed) (Switzerland), Matachana Group (Spain), Owens & Minor Inc. (U.S.), Sotera Health Company (U.S.), Shinva Medical Instrument Co.Ltd (China), Steris PLC (Ireland), TUTTNAUER Co Ltd. (Israel) and others.



